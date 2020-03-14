КоронавирусФутболХоккейТеннисБоксБаскетболПрочие
  • 09:58
    • СМИ: УЕФА останавливает подготовку к Евро-2020
  • 09:44
    • Чемпионат Армении остановлен из-за коронавируса
  • 08:46
    • ПСЖ намерен усилиться лидерами «Наполи» и «Ювентуса»
  • 08:31
    • Во Франции коронавирусом заразился первый футболист
  • 08:14
    • Макгрегор сообщил о смерти своей тети из-за коронавируса
    Макгрегор сообщил о смерти своей тети из-за коронавируса

    Прочие ЕдиноборстваКоронавирус в спорте
    Ирландский боец Конор Макгрегор на своей странице в Instagram сообщил, что его тетя умерла от коронавируса.

    Конор Макгрегор
    Конор Макгрегор

    Также спортсмен призвал щепетильнее относиться к гигиене рук.

    «Хорошие привычки, которые мы теперь приобретем от этой атаки природы, в будущем нас сделают сильными. Гигиена рук. Отношение к собственной гигиене лица. То, что мы действительно должны делать все.

    Эти фотографии сделаны несколько дней назад в студии в центре Дублина. Я должен был объявить миру о своем пожертвовании. Отличный день! С гордостью привел семью со мной в студию. Сидя в кресле, готовясь к прямому эфиру, мне позвонили и сообщили, что моя любимая тетушка Энн скончалась. Я не мог больше жить. Моя бедная тетушка. Сестра моей мамы. Это тупой гребаный вирус. Что за ерунда происходит», — написал Конор.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Ireland you amazing, amazing country. I believe we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all. The good habits we will have now gained from this wild covid-19 attack will see us too strong in future. Hand hygiene. Touching of own face hygiene. Consistent thorough cleaning of handled areas hygiene. What we should really be all doing anyway. I have always been on with my hand hygiene. But not enough. If I think of all the people approaching to shake hands and what not. I often get people say to me please I don’t want a picture, just let me shake your hand. And I’m like yes friend thank you. As it’s more efficient than taking a full picture. But it’s too careless. And too frequent. Touching my own hand to my face as well. Too unaware of the frequency I’d do it. Until now. I’d train my ass off, to the point of low immunity. It’s inevitable with the intensity of the training. The immune system will be tested. I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flus. I feel bullet proof right now though! I’m switched on like a motherfucker now. Stay vigilant on our personal hygiene people. And our personal space. God speed to us all ❤️ We are not there yet but we are well on our way. On our way in a big way! To the people of the world. We will do this! We are doing this! It’s done. We did it. Congratulations! Oh And it’s summer time now too. Wow! Oh and Who am I fighting. ... These photos are from a few days ago at a studio in Dublin’s City centre. I was to announce to the world my @properwhiskey donation to @Tunnel2Towers. A great day! A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio. Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away. I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid fucking virus. What the fuck is happening. I took my family to bull island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank fuck! Lord thank you 🙏 Stay tight people! We are all we got ❤️ Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you

    Публикация от Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

