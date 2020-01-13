ФутболХоккейТеннисБоксБаскетболПрочие
    Полузащитник «Лестера» признан лучшим игроком Нигерии

    Полузащитник «Лестера» Уилфред Ндиди получил приз лучшему футболисту года в Нигерии.

    Уилфред Ндиди
    Уилфред Ндиди

    На награду также претендовали Виктор Осимен («Лилль»), Самуэль Чиквуэзе («Вильярреал»), Одион Игало («Шанхай Шеньхуа») и Уильям Трост-Эконг («Удинезе»).

    В текущем сезоне на счету Ндиди 20 матчей, 2 гола и 1 ассист.

