Полузащитник «Лестера» признан лучшим игроком Нигерии

Полузащитникполучил приз лучшему футболисту года в Нигерии.

На награду также претендовали Виктор Осимен («Лилль»), Самуэль Чиквуэзе («Вильярреал»), Одион Игало («Шанхай Шеньхуа») и Уильям Трост-Эконг («Удинезе»).

В текущем сезоне на счету Ндиди 20 матчей, 2 гола и 1 ассист.

Its a great privileged to win Nigeria's best footballer of the year. I couldn't have done this by myself, I want to thank my teammates both in the National team and at Leicester City. Thank you to the organisers of The Ballers Awards and all the fans. Thank you 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/IMNyzsUt5n