    «Ливерпуль» пока не может оформить свое чемпионствоНет смысла завершать сезон АПЛ ради самого завершения
    Прабабушка Фабрегаса вылечилась от коронавируса в 95 лет

    Футбол Коронавирус в спорте
    Полузащитник «Монако» Сеск Фабрегас на своей странице в Instagram поделился приятной новостью: его 95-летняя прабабушка вылечилась от коронавируса.

    Сеск Фабрегас
    Сеск Фабрегас

    «Ей 95 лет, и она победила коронавирус! Вчера ее тест показал негативный результат. Моя прабабушка — супергерой, но ничего этого не было бы возможно без помощи медсестер и врачей, которые помогают всем этим людям.

    Большое спасибо каждому из них. Испытываю уважение к каждому из них за то, что они делают днем и ночью», — написал Фабрегас.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    95 years old and she overcame the coronavirus. Yesterday her tests came back negative. My great-grandmother is a superhero but nothing of this would be possible without all the help of the nurses and doctors that are helping all these people. All my respect to everyone of them for what they are doing day and night, a big thank you!!!! ❤️ • Ha superado el coronavirus con 95 años. ¡Ayer el test salió negativo! Mi bisabuela es una superheroína, pero nada de esto sería posible sin la ayuda de todxs lxs enfermerxs y doctorxs que se están dejando la vida en cada instante para que todos/as podamos estar mejor y vivir un poco mejor en estos tiempos tan difíciles. Gracias a todas las personas del Remei de Arenys de Munt por el sacrificio tan grande que hacen por estas personas mayores. Todo nuestro respeto!!!! Nada es imposible. Gracias!!!! ❤️🙏🏻

    Публикация от Cesc Fàbregas (@cescf4bregas)

    Женщина ранее заразилась коронавирусом, как и 70 процентов постояльцев и работников дома престарелых в Барселоне.

    0

