    Коронавирус vs футбол. Возобновится ли сезон в АПЛ?
  • 17:26
    • Чемпионат мира по хоккею-2020 отменен из-за коронавируса
  • 20:21
    • ЧМ в России могут перенести на 2024 год
  • 19:17
    • СМИ: Неймар сообщил «Барселоне» о желании вернуться
  • 18:21
    • Названы худшие приобретения «Юнайтед» после ухода Фергюсона
  • 17:44
    • «Реал» планирует выставить Милитао на трансфер
    Дибала и его девушка заразились коронавирусом

    Нападающий «Ювентуса» Пауло Дибала сообщил на своей странице в Instagram о том, что он заразился коронавирусом. Также заразилась и его девушка.

    Пауло Дибала
    Пауло Дибала

    «Всем привет. Хочу сообщить, что мы с моей девушкой Орианой получили результаты теста на коронавирус. Он дал положительный результат.

    К счастью, мы находимся в идеальных условиях. Спасибо вам за поддержку», — написал Дибала.

    Напомним, что это уже третий игрок «Ювентуса» с таким диагнозом. Ранее заразились Блез Матюиди и Даниэле Ругани.

    Hola a todos, quería comunicarles que acabamos de recibir los resultados del test del Covid-19 y tanto @orianasabatini como yo dimos positivo. Por fortuna nos encontramos en perfecto estado. Gracias por sus mensajes y un saludo a todos 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 Ciao a tutti, volevo informarvi che abbiamo appena ricevuto i risultati del test Covid-19 e sia io che Oriana siamo risultati positivi. Fortunatamente siamo in perfette condizioni. Grazie per i vostri messaggi. Un saluto a tutti! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages. 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼

