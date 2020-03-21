Дибала и его девушка заразились коронавирусом

«Всем привет. Хочу сообщить, что мы с моей девушкой Орианой получили результаты теста на коронавирус. Он дал положительный результат.
К счастью, мы находимся в идеальных условиях. Спасибо вам за поддержку», — написал Дибала.
Напомним, что это уже третий игрок «Ювентуса» с таким диагнозом. Ранее заразились Блез Матюиди и Даниэле Ругани.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Hola a todos, quería comunicarles que acabamos de recibir los resultados del test del Covid-19 y tanto @orianasabatini como yo dimos positivo. Por fortuna nos encontramos en perfecto estado. Gracias por sus mensajes y un saludo a todos 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 Ciao a tutti, volevo informarvi che abbiamo appena ricevuto i risultati del test Covid-19 e sia io che Oriana siamo risultati positivi. Fortunatamente siamo in perfette condizioni. Grazie per i vostri messaggi. Un saluto a tutti! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages. 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼