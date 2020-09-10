ФутболХоккейТеннисБоксПрочиеИгры
    Время реванша. Главные вопросы перед стартом сезона АПЛ 2020/21
  13:01
    Ивелин Попов может пропустить большую часть сезона
  11:45
    Konami продлила сотрудничество с двумя шотландскими клубами
  11:42
    Старт нового сезона в Ла Лиге отложен
  10:22
    Феттель будет выступать за «Астон Мартин» с сезона-2021
  08:20
    Азаренко разгромила Мертенс в четвертьфинале US Open
    Эссьен начал тренерскую карьеру

    Бывший полузащитник «Челси», «Реала» и сборной Ганы Майкл Эссьен стал ассистентом главного тренера в датском клубе «Нордшелланд».

    Майкл Эссьен
    Майкл Эссьен

    Это первая тренерская должность в карьере 37-летнего ганца, сообщает BBC.

    В сезоне 2019/20 Эссьен играл в Азербайджане за «Сабаил».

    Он по два раза выигрывал АПЛ и Лигу 1, был победителем Лиги чемпионов.

