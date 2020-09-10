Эссьен начал тренерскую карьеру

Бывший полузащитник «Челси», «Реала» и сборной Ганыстал ассистентом главного тренера в датском клубе

Это первая тренерская должность в карьере 37-летнего ганца, сообщает BBC.

В сезоне 2019/20 Эссьен играл в Азербайджане за «Сабаил».

𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗘𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗲𝗻 🇬🇭🐯

The former Black Star and pro player, Michael Essien, is joining our coaching staff this season 🔥 He’s gonna assist the coaches and participate in the training sessions alongside the players 👀

Read more here: https://t.co/prN7hpz7qN pic.twitter.com/3vYhB4LYsO