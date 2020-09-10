Эссьен начал тренерскую карьеру

Это первая тренерская должность в карьере 37-летнего ганца, сообщает BBC.
В сезоне 2019/20 Эссьен играл в Азербайджане за «Сабаил».
𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗘𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗲𝗻 🇬🇭🐯— FC Nordsjælland 🐯 (@FCNordsjaelland) September 9, 2020
The former Black Star and pro player, Michael Essien, is joining our coaching staff this season 🔥 He’s gonna assist the coaches and participate in the training sessions alongside the players 👀
Read more here: https://t.co/prN7hpz7qN pic.twitter.com/3vYhB4LYsO
Он по два раза выигрывал АПЛ и Лигу 1, был победителем Лиги чемпионов.