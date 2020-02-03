Левандовски стал лучшим игроком года в Польше

Нападающийвернул себе награду лучшему футболисту Польши.

Левандовски выигрывал приз игроку года семь раз подряд с 2011 по 2017 год, а в 2018 первое место занял голкипер «Вест Хэма» Лукаш Фабьянски.

Dziękuję wszystkim kibicom za wsparcie, dzięki Wam jestem silniejszy🙏

Thank you very much for the award and the title of Footballer of the Year 2019 in Poland, as well as for naming the Polish National Team of which I am the captain — the team of the year🇵🇱#PiłkaNożna #GalaPN pic.twitter.com/PXn4byvpN3