Левандовски стал лучшим игроком года в Польше

Роберт Левандовски
globallookpress.com
Левандовски выигрывал приз игроку года семь раз подряд с 2011 по 2017 год, а в 2018 первое место занял голкипер «Вест Хэма» Лукаш Фабьянски.
Dziękuję wszystkim kibicom za wsparcie, dzięki Wam jestem silniejszy🙏— Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) February 2, 2020
Thank you very much for the award and the title of Footballer of the Year 2019 in Poland, as well as for naming the Polish National Team of which I am the captain — the team of the year🇵🇱#PiłkaNożna #GalaPN pic.twitter.com/PXn4byvpN3
В 2019 году Левандовски забил 58 голов в 54 матчах за «Баварию» и сборную Польши.