    Кросби возглавил список хоккеистов НХЛ с самым высоким заработком за карьеру

    Хоккей НХЛ Питтсбург Пингвинз
    Хоккеист «Питтсбурга» Сидни Кросби возглавил список хоккеистов НХЛ, которые заработали больше всех за всю карьеру.

    Сидни Кросби
    Сидни Кросби

    По данным CapFriendly, Кросби заработал за все время карьеры в НХЛ 129 млн долларов. Он обошел чеха Яромира Ягра на 2 млн долларов.

    Третье место в рейтинге занимает российский нападающий «Вашингтона» Александр Овечкин с показателем 122 миллиона долларов.

