Кросби возглавил список хоккеистов НХЛ с самым высоким заработком за карьеру

Хоккеист «Питтсбурга»возглавил список хоккеистов НХЛ, которые заработали больше всех за всю карьеру.

По данным CapFriendly, Кросби заработал за все время карьеры в НХЛ 129 млн долларов. Он обошел чеха Яромира Ягра на 2 млн долларов.

Третье место в рейтинге занимает российский нападающий «Вашингтона» Александр Овечкин с показателем 122 миллиона долларов.

Sidney Crosby now has the highest career earnings in NHL history with $129M in earnings*

