    Пауло ДибалаСпасибо, что не семь. «Юве» прошел в 1/8 финала, не заметив «Зенита»
  • 18:06
    • «Трактор» забросил шесть шайб «Адмиралу»
  • 17:45
    • Стала известна дата выхода обновления для eFootball 2022
  • 16:33
    • Рублев проиграл Фрицу на «Мастерсе» в Париже
  • 15:41
    • «Барселона» согласовала контракт с Хави
  • 15:09
    • «Динамо» подтвердило, что матч с «Краснодаром» пройдет в Москве со зрителями
    Стала известна дата выхода обновления для eFootball 2022

    Компания KONAMI сообщила о дате выхода патча обновлений Version 0.9.1 для eFootball 2022. Релиз запланирован на 5 ноября. Обнова сразу прилетит на ПК и консоли.

    Неймар в eFootball 2022
    Неймар в eFootball 2022

    Как обещают разработчики, патч должен исправить ошибки, на которые жаловались пользователи на официальном сайте.

    Напомним, что ранее KONAMI переносила выпуск апдейта.

  • Выиграет ли повторно «Интер» у «Шерифа»?
  • «Шериф» — «Интер». Прогноз и ставки
  • 1.85
    •
  • «Шахтер» пропустит в Мадриде больше трех мячей?
  • «Реал» — «Шахтер» Д. Прогноз и ставки
  • 2.55
    •
  • Возьмет ли «Милан» реванш у «Порту»?
  • «Милан» — «Порту». Прогноз и ставки
  • 2.03
    •
    5.22
  • Экспресс дня 3 ноября
  • Сегодня в 23:00
    •  1.85
  • Прогноз на матч Шериф — Интер
  • Футбол
  • Сегодня в 23:00
    •  2.55
  • Прогноз на матч Реал — Шахтер Д
  • Футбол
  • Сегодня в 20:45
    •  2.03
  • Прогноз на матч Милан — Порту
  • Футбол
  • Сегодня в 20:45
    •  2.50
  • Прогноз на матч Ливерпуль — Атлетико
  • Футбол
  • Сегодня в 23:00
    •  2.34
  • Прогноз на матч Лейпциг — ПСЖ
  • Футбол
  • Сегодня в 23:00
    •  2.06
  • Прогноз на матч Манчестер Сити — Брюгге
  • Футбол
  • Сегодня в 23:00
    •  2.29
  • Прогноз на матч Флорида — Вашингтон
  • Хоккей
  • Послезавтра в 02:00
    •  2.05
  • Прогноз на матч Питтсбург — Филадельфия
  • Хоккей
  • Послезавтра в 02:00
