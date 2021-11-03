Стала известна дата выхода обновления для eFootball 2022

Компания KONAMI сообщила о дате выхода патча обновленийдля. Релиз запланирован на 5 ноября. Обнова сразу прилетит на ПК и консоли.

Как обещают разработчики, патч должен исправить ошибки, на которые жаловались пользователи на официальном сайте.

📢 [Version 0.9.1 Release Date]

eFootball™ 2022 v0.9.1 will be released on November 5 for PC/consoles.

This update serves to fix bugs only, with detailed patch notes made available on our website at the time of release.

Thank you for your patience.