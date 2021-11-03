Стала известна дата выхода обновления для eFootball 2022

Неймар в eFootball 2022 Фото: twitter.com
Как обещают разработчики, патч должен исправить ошибки, на которые жаловались пользователи на официальном сайте.
📢 [Version 0.9.1 Release Date]— eFootball (@play_eFootball) November 3, 2021
eFootball™ 2022 v0.9.1 will be released on November 5 for PC/consoles.
This update serves to fix bugs only, with detailed patch notes made available on our website at the time of release.
Thank you for your patience.
Напомним, что ранее KONAMI переносила выпуск апдейта.