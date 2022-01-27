В Forza Horizon 5 появятся китайские автомобили

Wuling Hongguag S 2013 Фото: traxion.gg
Среди новых тачек пользователям станут доступны популярные машины производителей КНР, включая NEO EP9, Wuling Hongguang S, MG3 и MG X-Power SVR.
Более того, в феврале в игру прилетит полная локализация на китайском языке. До этого юзерам из крупнейшей в Восточной Азии страны приходилось довольствоваться только текстовым переводом.
Also it's cool to see the devs have done their research in adding the Wuling Hongguang S.— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 26, 2022
While it looks like the last car you would see in a racing game, it was the best selling car in China at one point and there is a meme around it being a 'supercar' across the country. pic.twitter.com/D7O82wsfth