В Forza Horizon 5 появятся китайские автомобили

Forza Horizon 5 выдала лучший старт по продажам на территории Китая за всю историю франшизы. Благодаря этому событию игра пополнится китайскими автомобилями в ближайшей крупной обнове.

Среди новых тачек пользователям станут доступны популярные машины производителей КНР, включая NEO EP9, Wuling Hongguang S, MG3 и MG X-Power SVR.

Более того, в феврале в игру прилетит полная локализация на китайском языке. До этого юзерам из крупнейшей в Восточной Азии страны приходилось довольствоваться только текстовым переводом.

Also it's cool to see the devs have done their research in adding the Wuling Hongguang S.

While it looks like the last car you would see in a racing game, it was the best selling car in China at one point and there is a meme around it being a 'supercar' across the country. pic.twitter.com/D7O82wsfth