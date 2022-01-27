ФутболХоккейТеннисБоксПрочиеИгры
    В Forza Horizon 5 появятся китайские автомобили

    Игры Forza Horizon 5 Игры для Xbox One Игры для Xbox Series X/S
    Forza Horizon 5 выдала лучший старт по продажам на территории Китая за всю историю франшизы. Благодаря этому событию игра пополнится китайскими автомобилями в ближайшей крупной обнове.

    Wuling Hongguag S 2013
    Wuling Hongguag S 2013

    Среди новых тачек пользователям станут доступны популярные машины производителей КНР, включая NEO EP9, Wuling Hongguang S, MG3 и MG X-Power SVR.

    Более того, в феврале в игру прилетит полная локализация на китайском языке. До этого юзерам из крупнейшей в Восточной Азии страны приходилось довольствоваться только текстовым переводом.

