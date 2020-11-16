ФутболХоккейТеннисБоксПрочиеИгры
    Два футболиста сборной Ирландии заразились COVID-19

    Футбол Коронавирус в спорте Лига наций Сборная Ирландии Сборная Уэльса Сборная Болгарии
    В сборной Ирландии зафиксировано два случая заражения коронавирусом, сообщает пресс-служба футбольной ассоциации этой страны.

    Мэтт Догерти
    Мэтт Догерти

    Положительные тесты сдали Мэтт Догерти и Джеймс Макклин. Результаты остальных представителей команды были негативными. Оба игрока пропустят матч Лиги наций против команды Болгарии.

    Матч Ирландия — Болгария состоится 18 ноября.

