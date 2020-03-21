КоронавирусФутболХоккейТеннисБоксБаскетболПрочие
    Сане пожертвовал на борьбу с коронавирусом 500 тыс евро

    Как сообщает Daiy Star, вингер «Манчестер Сити» Лерой Сане пожертвовал на борьбу с коронавирусом 500 тыс евро. Игрок внес деньги на счет проекта, который учредили футболисты «Баварии» Йозуа Киммих и Леон Горецка.

    Лерой Сане
    Лерой Сане

    «Пришло время держаться вместе! Присоединяюсь к фонду We kick Corona. Все пожертвования пойдут в благотворительные учреждения и организации, которые в этом нуждаются. Мы можем, мы должны внести вклад, чтобы как можно скорее преодолеть трудное время. Давайте поможем тем, кто помогает другим. Всем большое спасибо!», — написал Сане в своем Instagram.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Jetzt heißt es: Zusammenhalten! Und daher möchte auch ich gerne die Initiative @wekickcorona unterstützen. Die Spenden gehen an soziale und karitative Einrichtungen, die das Geld dringend benötigen. Wir können und wir müssen alle unseren Beitrag leisten, sodass wir diese schwere Zeit gemeinsam überstehen. Lasst uns denen helfen, die anderen helfen. Vielen Dank für eure Unterstützung! Den Link findet ihr in der Story! #WEKICKCORONA . . Now it's time to stick together! Therefore I will join the initiative @wekickcorona. All donations will go to welfare institutions and charity organizations which need them really badly. We all can and we all should make a contribution to overcome this difficult time. Let's help those who are helping others. Thanks so much for all your support! You'll find the link in my story! @leon_goretzka @jok_32

    Публикация от Leroy Sané (@leroysane19)

    0

